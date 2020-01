Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

He described the victory as a confirmation of the overwhelming support given to him by the people of Sokoto.

“I enjoin Governor Tambuwal to work for the unity and growth of the State through an all-inclusive governance,” he said.

Wike also commended the Supreme Court for allowing the will of the people to prevail.