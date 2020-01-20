Tight Security as Supreme Court Set to Decide Ganduje, Tambuwal’s Fate

Hears appeal against Lalong, Mohammed’s election

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Security has been beefed up at the headquarters of the Supreme Court, Abuja where judgment, any moment from now, will be delivered in two separate appeals against the election of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal.

From the entrance at Bullet junction to the Supreme Court premises and the entrance of the courtroom, there is heavy presence of policemen turning back people who have no business at the supreme court.

The security beef up may not be unconnected with the level of tension the two cases have been generating since they were penned down for judgment today.

Another possible reason for the tight security, some said, is connected to the nationwide protest against the judgment of the Supreme Court which had sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State Governor on grounds that he did not win majority of the lawful votes cast at the March 9 governorship election in Imo State.

Aside delivering judgment in the Kano and Sokoto elections, the apex court will also hear the appeals against the election of Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, and Plateau State Governor, Solomon Lalong.

Details later…