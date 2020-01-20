Supreme Court Dismisses Useni’s Suit, Affirms Lalong’s Election as Plateau Gov

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal challenging the return of Simon Lalong as duly elected Governor of Plateau State.

The court in a unanimous judgment held that the appeallant, Senator Jeremiah Useni, failed to prove allegations made against the victory of Lalong at the March 9 governorship election in Plateau State.

The apex court in the unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Galinje accordingly affirmed the election of Lalong as duly elected governor of Plateau State.

Details later…