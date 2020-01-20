Let Me Go to Man Utd, Bruno Fernandes Pleads with Sporting Lisbon 

Bruno Fernandes has told Sporting Lisbon he is ‘desperate’ to join Manchester United as he looks to seal a move to Old Trafford.

Both clubs are at loggerheads over the future of the Portuguese midfielder as they look to agree to terms on a deal.

United still want to sign Fernandes in the January transfer window, but they are refusing to meet Sporting’s demands which are in the region of £68m.

Now Sky Sports News have reported there is a willingness from all parties to get a deal across the line and talks are expected to continue between the two clubs this week.

Reports in Lisbon claim the deal is in the balance while Sky Sports have been told to ‘expect anything’.

Sporting manager Silas has said that Fernandes deserves to be playing in the Premier League, and the midfielder is making his feelings known to the club’s hierarchy.

United are aware that Tottenham would not bid higher than £38.5m for the attacking midfielder last summer. They also believe that overpaying for Fernandes this month could lead to a hike in transfer fees when they pursue other targets in the summer.

The 25-year-old played for Sporting in their Lisbon derby defeat by Benfica on Friday night, indicating that a move to United is still some way off.

It’s understood that Fernandes has not agreed personal terms with United and a lot of the speculation emanating from Portugal is designed to put pressure on the Premier League club.

Supporters are desperate to see a new signing in January with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a massive 27 points behind leaders Liverpool, United’s opponents at Anfield on Sunday.

However, the Old Trafford hierarchy have taken a strong stance with Sporting in the hope that a breakthrough could still be made before the window closes at the end of the month.

It is believed that Manchester United were looking to make a bid where paid £43m up front with £17m in add ons.

However it is thought Sporting aren’t happy with the structure of that deal and would want more money up front.

Fernandes is expected to be included in the squad for Sporting’s Portuguese League Cup semi-final against Braga tomorrow.