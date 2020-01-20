 LCCI President Appointed WCF Member

The World Chamber Federation (WCF) has appointed the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, to its governing council.

The WCF is a global network of 12,000 chambers of commerce drawn from over 100 countries with headquarters in Paris, France. It enhances the capacity of chamber of commerce to foster private sector development. It also has strong ties with a range of multilateral organisations, including the World Bank, the United Nations Development Programme and regional development banks.

According to the Director General of LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, “Mabogunje’s appointment is in recognition of her immense contributions to the development of the Chamber of Commerce movement in Nigeria and the African continent.

“It is also in appreciation of her pedigree and immense contributions in business development services, value chain development, project financing, strategic organisation and management and the provision of legal and business advisory services to small and medium enterprises.”

Mabogunje has served the LCCI in various capacities over the past two decades as Sectoral Group Chairman, Vice President and Deputy President and was inaugurated as the 23rd President of LCCI last month

Yusuf added that her appointment to WCF was well deserved.

“Indeed, we are very excited as Mabogunje, takes on this responsibility as a member of council of such a prestigious global body. Her election will enhance the LCCI’s role and profile in the global business arena and deepen our global networks. This is valuable for the global perception of Nigerian private sector and our dear country Nigeria,” Yusuf said.