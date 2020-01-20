International Act John Legend Arrives THISDAY Awards

By Vanessa Obioha

International music icon, John Legend, has just arrived Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos venue of the THISDAY Awards. He was accompanied by Chairman, THUSDAY Newspapers, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena who introduced him to his teeming guests.

Legend is one of America’s music exports, known for sweet ballads that often leave one in a musical ecstasy. He is also a producer and actor and has a trove of plaques to show for his excellence. He is the first black American to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards, a rare feat achieved by exceptional individuals in America’s entertainment industry. He is also the second youngest person to claim the coveted titles.

He is married to model, Chrissy Teigen, with children.

The Grammy award-winning artiste will be performing at the high-octane event to mark the 25th anniversary of THISDAY, which has continuously elevated the status of journalism in Nigeria.

More details shortly…