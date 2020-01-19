IPOB: We Won’t Disclose Kanu’s Movement for Dad’s Burial

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it will not disclose the movement of its leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu during the burial of his father, Eze Israel Kanu in Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emma Powerful disclosed this in a statement yesterday, noting that the burial of the late monarch would hold on February 14.

The monarch died in December 2019, four months after his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu died of illness arising from shock allegedly occasioned by the invasion of her home by Nigerian soldiers who came for her son in September 2017.

But in his statement, Powerful said: “IPOB leadership will not be disclosing any information and has not disclosed any information regarding the likely attendance or non-attendance of our leader to this event.”

However, the statement said arrangements had been put in place “to ensure the burial ceremony is held in a secure and safe atmosphere.

“The movement and anticipated presence of our leader in his home during this period is yet to be finalised. As such, no confirmation or otherwise will be issued to that effect.

“IPOB High Command will determine under what circumstance any announcement will be made in the future,” the statement said.

The statement added that the late monarch would be buried according to traditional rights of the people of Afaraukwu Ibeku and will begin with a procession.

“The burial ceremony will begin with procession and preparations in line with ancient customs and traditions. IPOB is a peaceful movement and hope to maintain this approach until Biafra is completely restored.

“We are inviting every media outlet, local and international, print and electronic to be present in Isiama-Afaraukwu on that day,” Powerful said in the statement.