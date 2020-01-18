Village Head Killed, Son, 21 Others Kidnapped in another in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The village head of Rumathe in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmad Yakubu Rumathe, has been killed in a yesterday morning raid by bandits.

Twenty-two villagers from the community and nearby village including the son of the slain village head were also kidnapped by the bandits who were said to have operated under the cover of darkness between 1a.m. and 2a.m.

THISDAY learnt that the bandits who were many in number moved from house to house in the community beating and dispossessing the people of their property including money.

The eyewitness said the deceased village head was shot at point blank range before his son was abducted.

A day before the incident (Thursday) the bandits were said to have invaded Masiku, Zangoro, Maguga and Magane nearby communities where six villagers were abducted but on their way out of the village the bandits reportedly released one of the victims.

Chairman of the Shiroro Local Government Council, Malam Sulaiman Chikuba when contacted confirmed the incident.

Chikuba said the raid on the village near Rumathe was in broad daylight but because of the weapons the bandits had, no one could face them.

“I need government intervention, the way things are going only government intervention can save our people from these bandits.” He, however, said that some policemen and the local vigilante had been deployed to the troubled communities to restore peace.

Over a week ago, bandits in separate raids on the nearby Munya Local Government Area killed an army officer, three soldiers and four other villagers.

Several herds of cattle were also rustled during the raids