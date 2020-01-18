Principal Cautions against Cultism, Social Vices as PTI Matriculates 1,792 Students

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Vice Principal, Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Dr. Henry Adimula, has urged new students of the institution to shun cultism, examination malpractices and other vices that can truncate their academic journey in the school.

He gave the charge yesterday during the matriculation of 1,792 new students of the Institute, established 48 years ago by the federal government for the training of middle manpower for the oil and gas sector.

The Vice Principal also urged the new students to aim for high academic standard and clear vision and avoid pitfalls that can ruin their academic pursuit.

He recalled that about 3,602 candidates applied for admission to pursue a career in Higher National Diploma, National Diploma and Certificate programmes but only 1,792 qualified for admission for 2019/2020 session.

“While, I warmly felicitate with you on your successful admission, I urge you to be creative, innovative, resourceful, focused and work hard to justify the confidence reposed in you,” Dr. Adimula said and assured that their choice of PTI was not misplaced since the Institute is well equipped with facilities and a dedicated, competent and certified personnel to develop them to achieve their full potentials.

He said Petroleum Training Institute was established by Act No. 37 of 1972 and subsequently amended by Act No. 52 of 1975, and PTI Act CAP P 16, 2004 with mandates to provide courses of instruction, Training and Research in technology and development of Technologists and Technicians normally required for oil production and allied disciplines.

“PTI, for 48 years running has been the hub for petroleum expertise with reputation for providing hands-on, high quality technical education in petroleum disciplines for the oil and gas sector.

” I make bold to say that PTI graduates are making waves in their various fields, as there is no oil company, in the country without PTI graduate. I challenge you all to strive hard to achieve academic distinction and project the good brand the Institute has built over the years ” he added.