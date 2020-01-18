PDP Chieftain Faults FG on Amotekun

Former Governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has faulted the position of the federal government on the South-west security outfit codenamed, Operation Amotekun. He described the federal government position as unfair and not in tandem with the principle of egalitarianism being preached by the present All Progressives Congress (APC) led -administration. Chief Onuesoke, who spoke to newsmen on the sideline of a security workshop in Warri noted that the use of village hunters and vigilante personnel adopted by the security outfit presented the best form of community policing. The PDP chieftain stated that the grassroots-oriented and bottom-up structure as well as an all-involving security framework, which Amotekun presents, is the ideal policing framework for modern policing to checkmate emerging criminality in rural and remote communities. Onuesoke argued that it is out of place for the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami to say the machinery setting up Ametokun is unconstitutional when the Civil Defence, Civilian JTF and Sharia police that are of similar background and outlook were already in existence.

He maintained that the right to preserve and protect one’s life can never be in the exclusive list of any government. “Why do people employ guards in their houses? For security. Why do Community Development Associations (CDAs) employ guards to secure streets and areas? To ensure protection of lives and property. Is that initiative in the exclusive list of the constitution? No,” he argued.