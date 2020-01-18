Obaseki celebrates with families of Uzzi, Alabi, on their children’s wedding

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, joined family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate with the families of Mr. Olufemi Osaze Uzzi and late Mr. Rauf Alabi, on the traditional wedding of their children, Iroghama Osaze-Uzzi and Adewale Alabi.

The governor urged the couple to love each other deeply and shun behaviours that might put their union under threat, noting that love and understanding sustain a good marriage.

He congratulated the parents of the couple on a successful ceremony.

Also, at the event was the Chairman, Edo Civil Service Commission, Princess (Mrs.) Ekiuwa Inneh.