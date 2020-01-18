Fruit Styling Brought Me Before Great Personalities, Says Foluke Adedokun

By Tosin Clegg



Foluke Adedokun is one fruit stylist in demand today at major parties in and outside of Lagos. As a fruit styling entrepreneur, her artistry speaks volume. Her expertise in the fruit craft, which she learnt from a mentor, has opened doors for her in the events industry. It has enabled her to gain the attention of high profile clientele.

The certified event manager said she started-out about five years ago with a seed capital of N10,000. Foluke, who is the CEO of Fruitie World, says her love and passion for eating healthy, especially fruits, has made her turn what she loves into business. In 2019, Foluke was among the nominees and eventual winner of the Award of Fruit Artistry and Smoothies Company of the year by the Association of Professional Party Planners and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN). She was also a one-time winner of the City People Magazine’s best Fruit Dessert Stylist of the year. Interestingly, her brand was one of the fruit stylist engaged this year at the Lagos State Government Annual Thanksgiving.

“About five years ago I made a decision to venture into fruit styling as a result of my lifestyle, that is, healthy living through healthy eating. I decided to make a business out of my lifestyle and my dream is that everyone would make healthy living through fruit consumption a lifestyle,” she said.

The fruitie boss said her business has given her the privilege to meet with some Nigerian celebrities such as Mercy Aigbe, who engaged her brand to provide fruit services during her 40th birthday.

She was also engaged by the planners of the 80th birthday party of Chief Ade Ojo, founder of Elizade Motors, sometime back. She was also a fruit vendor at the 2019 edition of the Access-Lagos Marathon.

According to her, marketing her craft has not been too difficult as she enjoys referral from clients who have been dazzled by her brand offering.

“If there’s one thing we don’t fail to do, it is exceeding our client’s expectation per time, which has paid off.” she said.

Lending her voice to entrepreneurship in Nigeria, she said, “Business growth is an ongoing concern. Businesses are birthed daily, but growth and sustainability is the main issue. Truth is, being an entrepreneur in Nigeria is quite demanding, most especially because of the poor enabling environment. In spite of all of the odds, I encourage more Nigerians, especially youths, to embrace entrepreneurship and not give up on their dreams.”

Speaking on her future plans, the Fruitie World boss says her dream is to be the leading Fruit Styling brand in West Africa and put Nigeria on the world map of exceptional Fruit Stylists.