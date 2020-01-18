FGDC Acquires Rights to Market World Corporate Golf Challenge in Nigeria

Golf promotion and development outfit, Falcon Golf Development Company has acquired the rights to market one of the world most prestigious golf tournaments in Nigeria- World Corporate Golf Challenge.

The deal was sealed in Portugal in 2019, the Chief Executive Officer of the events franchise holder in Nigeria, Remi Olukoya of FGDC has revealed.

The deal also brings to two, such international competitions organised by the outfit; the first being International Pairs which enters its sixth year in 2020 and the newly acquired World Corporate Golf Challenge.

Unveiling the development at a media parley in Lagos, Olukoya said the decision to acquire the rights to the event was made to boost Nigeria’s image internationally and to further contribute to the development of the game of golf in the country.

The WCGC began in the United Kingdom in 1993, with the plan of providing companies a plan that will help enhance relationship both internally and externally.

As a result of its success in the UK, the concept was rolled out around the world, reaching golf playing countries like Indian, Norway, Malaysia, Sweden, Spain, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, and Australia amongst others.

Few years later the event berthed in Nigeria and was sponsored then by Econet Corporate Golf Challenge and at one time by Vodacom.

It was so popular at the time that one of the national finals held at Achimota Golf Club in Ghana. When the promoter at the time Habeeb Fasinro left for politics, its fortune dwindled.

Now, almost 10 years after it was last played, FGDC has brought WCGC back in a bigger and better way, so says Olukoya.