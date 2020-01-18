EFCC Investigates Benue Assembly Clerk

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has opened investigation into a N220 million fraud against the Clerk of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Torese Agena. According to the EFCC, the clerk was being investigated for alleged case of fraud, stealing and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of over two hundred and twenty million Naira (N220,000,000). A mild drama however took place at the EFCC office where the clerk was detained as the clerk’s family members on the invitation of the clerk allegedly attacked some staff of the commission. The commission said the wife of the clerk, Mrs. Agena Terngu and her daughters, Terfa – Mamadu Ngweavese and Agena Suur assaulted two mobile policemen on duty while giving the third a human bite on his left arm and tried to run down another with their car while trying to escape.

“The suspect Torese Agena, is currently the Clerk of the Benue State House of Assembly and is currently in detention on a valid remand warrant obtained from the Federal High Court, Makurdi. The suspect’s wife as well as the two daughters who carried out the assault were handed over to the police for onward prosecution while the main suspect – Torese Agena Clerk of the Benue State House of Assembly, is being processed to be arraigned for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded,” said EFCC spokesperson, Nyanyima Okeanu.