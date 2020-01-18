APC Govs: PDP’s Allegation that Supreme Court Verdict on Imo was ‘Procured’ Contemptuous, Disrespectful

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Progressive Governors Forum has described the statement credited to the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the Supreme Court judgement on Imo governoship election was ‘procured’ as contemptuous and disrespectful to the country’s democracy.

The Supreme Court had last week Tuesday declared Sen. Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

The verdict drew the ire of the the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and other leaders of the party who described the judgement as “miscarriage of justice” and also alleged that the judiciary was “heavily compromised” and had “lost credibility”.

But in a statement Saturday by the Chairman of the forum and the Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, said the that the allegations were depressing coming from supposedly democratic leaders who should ordinarily be in the forefront of protecting and defending the judicial institution as the sanctuary of our democracy.

He stated: “It is contemptuous and disrespectful to our democracy. This is most unfortunate and condemnable. We call on Nigerians and all lovers of democracy in the country to rise to the defence of our democratic institutions, especially the judiciary.

“We must prevail on the PDP leadership and all politicians to exercise restraint by demonstrating unalloyed loyalty and respect for our democratic institutions, particularly our judiciary, which is the most important pillar of democratic governance.

“To allege that a judgement delivered by Supreme Court Judges is “procured” simply because it does not favour the PDP is an invitation to anarchy.”

Bagudu said that the case of Zamfara where APC won the election but the Supreme Court in its wisdom nullified all its votes and declared PDP candidates as winners was another experience.

In addition, Bagudu noted that APC members had lost many cases, and even though in their views differ from the judgement delivered, the ruling party did not disparage the judiciary, yet its views of the judgement differ from the court.

The APC governors therefore declared their abiding faith in the judiciary, stressing that it would at all times respect all decisions of the Judges at all levels no matter the circumstances.

Bagudu stressed that the ruling party and its members believe in the sanctity of the judicial institution as the last hope for justice for the people.

He unequivocally stated the APC governors resolve to work with all democrats in the country to ensure adequate protection of democratic governance by respecting all judgements from the courts.