Sanwo-Olu Reshuffles Cabinet, Welcomes New Members

Segun James and Alegbe Eddie

Barely a few hours after the Lagos State House of Assembly cleared Governor Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet-nominees, the governor has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle, with the appointment of three new members.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile said eight cabinet portfolios affected by the redeployment include ministries of Local Government, Ministry of Special Duties, Wealth Creation and Employment, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Home Affairs as well as Waterfront Infrastructure. Others are the Central Business District and Urban Development.

According to Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has moved three commissioners around, while two Special Advisers have been assigned new roles as commissioners. Affected commissioners and their new portfolios are: Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Wale Ahmed who has now been moved to Local Government and Community Affairs; Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, formerly Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs has been moved to the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

Also, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf has been moved from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as Honourable Commissioner.

Two former Special Advisers, Prince Anofiu Elegushi and Mr. Kabiru Ahmed are now assigned to the Ministries of Home Affairs and Waterfront Infrastructure as commissioners, respectively.

The governor, according to Akosile also announced portfolios of the new cabinet members. They are Mr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, Commissioner-designate (Special Duties); Mr. Oyerinde Olugbenga Olanrewaju, Special Adviser-designate (Central Business District); and Hon. Ayuba Ganiu Adele, Special Adviser-designate (Urban Development).

Sanwo-Olu thanked members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for believing in the executive and carrying out the ratification of the cabinet nominees in a manner devoid of mere political considerations other than the interests of the electorate, assuring that his action is in line with his administration’s vision of delivering good governance to the residents of Lagos.

The new appointments and redeployments, Sanwo-Olu said are intended to create a new energy and vivacity for the continued delivery of values to the government of Lagos and provision of service to millions of Lagos residents.