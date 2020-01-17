Police Rescue 27 Abducted Persons, Village Head in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Police Command has rescued many abducted persons, including the village head of Jirgwai, in Madobi Local Government Area, Alhaji Inusa Idris.

The spokesman of the state police, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, told journalists at the Bompai Headquarters of the police yesterday that 11 suspected kidnappers were also arrested by the police in the state.

According to him, “On December 25, 2019, credible information available at the Command’s disposal revealed that one Prof. Solomon Musa Tarfa of Normansland in Kano operates an Orphanage Home named Du Mercy Children Development Ministry without authority.

“He used the orphanage home to house children of both sexes reasonably believed to be abducted. Based on that information, the Command team of Operation Puff-Adder was detailed for intelligence-led operation. He was consequently arrested for allegedly operating illegal orphanage home.

“He was arrested and 19 children were found in his possession. Investigation was extended to the sister orphanage home located at No 6 Favour Close, Narayi High Cot Kaduna and eight more children were found.”

According to him, 15 armed robbers were also arrested by the Command.

“The wife of the principal suspect, Mrs. Mercy Tarfa, now at large is in active connivance with her husband to commit the heinous crime where she participated fully in sourcing the children through unlawful means.

Further investigation into the case revealed that one Dr. Chidi Christopher Nwoye, also at large, a Medical Doctor with Assumpta Clinic in Normansland, Kano, aided and facilitated the procuring of pregnant women, gave them the necessary medical care/attention, and after giving birth, he then collected and handed over the children to the principal suspect, Tarfa. Investigation is in progress.

“Three notorious kidnappers and armed robbery suspects led by their gang leader, Murtala Sani, who terrorises some parts of Kano, Kaduna and Katsina States were trailed with technical support and were arrested.”

“A syndicate of five suspected armed robbers was also busted. The suspects were trailed and arrested after a complaint of an armed robbery was lodged by one Alhaji Yusuf Hassan of Ta’udu village, Rano Local Government Area in Kano State.

“Suspects were arrested at different locations within the state. Suspects confessed to have entered the house of the complainant, injured him and robbed him of N2, 050, 000.00.

“They confessed to the crime and also confessed to have robbed a Chinese national last year.”

He said assorted dangerous weapons, including one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, 56 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one English pump action rifle, one round of live cartridge, one Revolver pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, 37 mobile phones, 100 pieces of memory cards, 600 bags of sesame seeds, were recovered.

The police also recovered 13 vehicles, four pairs of vehicle number plates, 10 fabricated vehicle master keys, four motorcycles, 122 knives, 60 machetes, 12 pointed rods, 67 clubs, 90 parcels of dried lives suspected to be Indian hemp, 47.5 cartons of Exol tablets, eight drums of Suck and Die, six bags of expired powder milk.