* Oborodudu wins bronze in 68kg

Odunayo Adekuoroye beats Anshu Anshu of India 10-0 via superiority to claim gold in the 57kg for Team Nigeria at Wrestling World Ranking Series Tournament in Rome, Italy

Another Nigerian wrestler, Blessing Oborodudu also claimed bronze in the women’s 68kg category.

With Adekuoroye’s performance at the tournament, chances of podium placement appears imminent for the Ondo State born wrestler.