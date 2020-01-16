TECNO Consolidates Collaboration with Google

TECNO Mobile, took its latest Camon 12 Pro Smartphone, powered by Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system and equipped with the Google Assistant Button, to CES 2020. TECNO Mobile has joined a partnership with Google to bring the latest Android operating system to customers. As Google is making improvements to Android for a smooth experience on the new class of smart device, TECNO launched latest CAMON 12 Pro smartphone featuring the Google Assistant Button which displayed in a Google booth at CES 2020, to help users get things done fast and plan ahead so users can focus on what matters most.

Announcing the launch at CES 2020, the President of Transsion and GM of TECNO Mobile, Stephen Ha, said: “TECNO emphasises immersive user experiences provided through cutting-edge hardware and software. We are delighted to embark on this mission with Google.”

The newly released CAMON 12 Pro is equipped with 16+2+8MP AI Max Triple Rear camera, revolutionary in-display fingerprint scanner and the Android operating system, providing multi-camera support and camera updates, AR Emoji, Enhanced Messaging Experience, Simplified notification channel settings, and the Google Assistant Button, among others.

With its triple rear camera, users enjoy seamless zoom, bokeh, and stereo vision, while with the AR Emoji, CAMON 12 Pro users can animate their favorite emoji with real facial expressions.

With the Enhanced Messaging Experience, users can reply to messages or enter other text directly from notifications. Android 9 Pie now displays images in Messaging Notifications on phones.

Simplified notification channel settings enables users to block entire groups of channels within the notification settings for an app. Android 9 Pie now sends broadcast intents when the blocking state of notification channels and channel groups changes.