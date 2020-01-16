Sokoto APC, PDP Go Spiritual Ahead of Supreme Court judgment

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) and People Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State have gone spiritual as they await the final judgement from the Supreme Court on January 20, 2020.

Both parties have called their supporters across the state to be prayerful and peaceful as they await the final verdict next Monday.

The Supreme Court on January 14 adjourned till January 20 for the final judgement on the Sokoto State governorship election trial.

The APC governorship candidate for the March 9, 2019, governorship election, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, through his lawyer Alex Iziyon (SAN), had approached the apex court to set aside the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal and Appeal Court affirming the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

THISDAY gathered that there was anxiety in Sokoto after the ruling which sacked former Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Iheodioha and returned Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the winner of the last March governorship election. The supporters of APC were seen discussing that Sokoto State will go the way of Imo State, stressing that last Tuesday’s judgement has rekindled their hope.

They added that sooner than later, Sokoto would join the ‘committee of progressive’.

APC in Sokoto further hailed the Supreme Court Justices who gave the judgement on Imo State and remained optimistic that Sokoto State case would not be different.

On its part, supporters of PDP were seen praying for Governor Tambuwal to be successful at the apex court.

The party explained that it was sad that lmo State fell to the APC, saying since the Supreme Court judgement is final, there is nothing the party could do than to restrategise against future elections.

They were heard praying that what consumed others will not consume Tambuwal adding that the governor is a child of destiny.

THISDAY observed that every street in the city of the Caliphate, people were seen discussing last Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgement.