Royal Fathers, Others to Converge on Okori Eleme as King Appolus Chu Marks 50

Mary Nnah

All roads lead to Okori-Ogale, Eleme, Rivers State as His Royal Highness Appolus Chu, Egbere Emere Okori Eleme, celebrates his Golden Jubilee birthday, come Saturday, January 18, 2020.

HRH Appolus Chu who clocked the golden age precisely on January 15, 2020, a day a national event is marked in the country – The Armed Forces Remembrance Day, had to shift his birthday celebration to Saturday, January 18, 2020, scheduled to take place at the palace of the Egbere Emere Okori Eleme located at Okori-Ogale, Nchia, Eleme, Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The birthday celebration, which from all indication, is a planned carnival of sort will have friends, colleagues, well-wishers and family members from every part of the nation as well as neighbouring countries arriving in Okori Eleme from Friday, January 17 in preparation for the D-day on Saturday, the festivity will hold.

“As you know, attaining the age of 50 is such a remarkable milestone in life. It is one I look forward to celebrating. I therefore ask that you come rejoice with me as I thank God for His mercies upon me through these 50years of my journey on earth”, HRH Chu had noted in a letter of invitation issued out to people too numerous to mention.

Meanwhile tributes and congratulatory messages have started rolling in long ago from the east, south, west and north of the country to commemorate a great king at 50.

Also, HRH Appolus Chu has made adequate arrangement to host and accommodate as many guests that would be coming for this unprecedented celebration of the decade.

As an exemplary Royal Father and accomplished businessman, who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of his kingdom and community as a whole, HRH Chu’s unique sense of honour and duty not only to his people, state and nation, but also to his colleagues nationwide, is unparalleled.

Since his ascension to the throne at a tender age many years ago, he has always shown abiding love and faith in his people and colleagues. He has endeavoured to promote a sense of unity and cooperation amongst his people and als respect to constituted authority of the land.

He has encouraged love, loyalty and service from the people in his domain and has served his community so well. His extraordinary philanthropy, leadership, prowess and most of all, his free spirit, stands him out.

A lot of people within and outside his domain can bear testimony to his philanthropic activities, especially through empowerment of widows, youths and students.

He has been described as a “detribalised Nigerian”, “a great supporter of the Next Level Change Agenda of His Excellency, President Mohammadu Buhari,”, “a Unifier”, “a man full of love for humanity”, “a great Mobiliser of Nigeria’s political space”, “a great Philanthropist”, “a lover of peace”, “a man of Integrity”, “a gentleman and an example of a traditional ruler.”

King Appolus Chu, has not only been the glory to the people of Okori, but the pride of the entire Eleme kingdom as he has spread his magnanimity, generosity and compassion to every part of Eleme and its environs. He does not only live among his people but also knows their pains, plights and sufferings.

A number of Eleme sons and daughters are graduates today because they have benefited from Chu’s scholarship scheme. The artisans have become self-employed and employers of labour while widows that have given up hope are rescued from poverty due to his benevolence.

He is known in the whole of Eleme for breathing vitality and vibrancy into anything that he is interested in.

Indeed, he is an icon of integrity, hard work and great philanthropist with a Midas touch while the landmark of his achievements and leadership quality stand him out as a beacon and a point of reference for generations to come.

As he celebrates his 50th birthday tomorrow, there is no doubt that the entire nation and indeed the world, would be offering prayers that God should continue to strengthen him, grant him wisdom and longevity of life to continue to lead the people of Okori Eleme to greater heights, and project Eleme Local Government Area and the nation as a whole to the rest of the world.