Masari Warns Health Workers against Diversion of Drugs

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, thursday warned local government health workers against diversion of drugs and other medical apparatus purchased by government to cater for the well-being of the citizenry.

Masari, who was visibly disturbed by the activities of some health workers whom he described as sycophants, said government would henceforth deal with any health worker found sabotaging government’s efforts of revamping the health sector in the state.

The governor gave the warning while flagging off the distribution of drugs worth millions of naira purchased by Katsina State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in collaboration with the 34 local government councils of the state in Kaita.

He said: “The drugs are to be distributed to healthcare centres in all the 34 local government areas of the state to assuage the plight of vulnerable people and other rural dwellers who are in dire need of medical attention.

“Therefore, any health worker found diverting the drugs will be punished. So, don’t think the drugs are in small bottles you can pocket them for your personal interests.”

He, however, urged traditional rulers in the state not to relent in supporting governments’ fight against insecurity, noting the need for a collective effort to tackle the menace.

Masari said the support of traditional rulers was highly needed in the state’s quest for lasting solution to address security challenges which have been a source of concern. He urged them to fish out informants in their domains.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ya’u Umar Gwajo-gwajo, said the drugs were purchased by the ministry in synergy with the 34 local government areas and would be distributed to public healthcare centres and clinics across the state.

He added that the gesture would go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of patients, particularly those living in rural communities who find it cumbersome in accessing drugs, warning health personnel against diversion.