Herdsmen Flee as Ondo Community Arrests 150 Cows for Destroying Farmland

James Sowole in Akure

Few months after thunder killed 36 cows on scared hills at Ijare town in Ifedore Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State, residents of the community yesterday arrested no fewer than 150 cows for destroying crops in their farms.

The cows, which were said to have been led into the farmlands by some Fulani herdsmen to graze, allegedly destroyed crops.

In the same vein, a traditional ruler of Ipinsa Community in Akure South Local Government Area the state, Oba Omoniyi Olufunmilayo has raised the alarm over the invasion of farmlands and destruction of crops by suspected herdsmen in his community.

The monarch lamented that many farmers at Ipinsa had currently been counting their losses over the havoc committed by the herdsmen in the community.

A source in Ijare community said when the farmers saw the havoc the cows had caused on their farms, they pursued them and arrested the cows while the herdsmen fled.

The source said, “After the herdsmen had seen that the farmers and some local hunters were coming they abandoned their cows and ran while the cows were brought to the palace.”

“They have been adamant and it was high time they left. We didn’t harm them but we were surprised the way they ran away as if being chased by a lion.”

One of the affected farmers, Mr. Sunday Fasakin who lamented that all his last year’s efforts were in vain, recounted how his cocoyam and yam farms of three hectares worth thousands of naira were destroyed by the herdsmen.

“They have been destroying our farms and we could no longer condone such losses again. We don’t have problem with them but we don’t want them and their cows in Ijare anymore.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said one of the herders had been arrested while investigation had commenced into the matter.

“We got the report that five herdsmen had invaded and destroyed the farms; we swung into action and one Banbuga Abu was arrested while we are still searching for the fleeing herdsmen. We have commenced the investigation.”