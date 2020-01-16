Governors Advocate Support for Families of Fallen Heroes

Armed forces remembrance day…

A cross-section of governors thursday called on Nigerians, including corporate and non-governmental organisations in the country to support the families of soldiers, who fought and died for the corporate existence of the country.

They made the call yesterday during the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in their respective states.

The fallen heroes, they said fought and paid the supreme price of their lives to ensure the unity and peace of Nigeria, stressing that governments alone could not take care of the welfare of relatives of the dead soldiers.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated every January 15 to remember military men who fought and died for the corporate existence of the country.

Lagos to Empower Widows of Slain Heroes

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged Nigerians to always make sacrifice for peace and desist from actions that may divide the country along its fault lines, even as he said that the state will empower widows of slain heroes

Sanwo-Olu who spoke yesterday after he laid the wreath in commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at Remembrance Arcade at Tafawa Balewa Square observed that labour of our heroes past must not be in vain, if citizens remained resolute in defending the unity of Nigeria.

The governor said at the event which is held yearly to honour soldiers and officers who died in the course of carrying out their constitutional duty that the citizenry had a responsibility to keep Nigeria on the path of sustainable prosperity and unity, saying that such remained the best way to honour the patriotism and bravery of men of the Nigerian armed forces who died in the course of protecting the country.

Wike Calls for Defeat of Insurgents

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Nigerians must unite and motivate the Nigerian Armed Forces to defeat the insurgents in the North-East.

He also directed the Secretary to the Rivers State Government to work out modalities for the state government to support the Nigerian Legion and soldiers of the state origin who pay the ultimate price.

The Rivers governor also announced that the state government has committed the sum of N100 million to the scholarship programme dedicated to the children of the fallen heroes.

He spoke yesterday during the Wreath Laying ceremony in commemoration of 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Isaac Boro Park, Port Harcourt.

He said: “The war on terror in the North-East has raged for too long, claiming too many military and civilian victims. We must come together as a nation to do whatever that is necessary to support and motivate our soldiers to win this terrible war as quickly as possible and save the nation and our brothers, sisters and the children from the North-East from the continuing violence, abductions, and devastation by Boko haram and their affiliates.

“Apart from supporting the establishment of a trust fund, I have directed the Secretary to the state government to work out areas of support to the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion and the families of soldiers of River State origin who pays the ultimate price in the active service of our country. In addition, the state government will provide scholarship for their children up to university level.”

Obaseki Hails Efforts at Sustaining Nigeria’s Unity

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged for reflections on the sacrifices of Nigerian fallen heroes for their contribution to the country’s unity.

The governor made the call at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

Obaseki said this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration was remarkable as it marks 50 years since the end of the Nigeria Civil war.

He noted that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes should not be taken for granted but rather serve as a reminder that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

The governor said, “This year’s celebration is quite remarkable and it should remind us that people sacrificed their lives to keep this country united. This should be a solemn occasion to acknowledge what the Almighty God has continued to do for us as a country and also remember that never again should we allow the incidence that led to the civil war reoccur.”

Gombe Gov Solicits Support for Families of Fallen Heroes

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has called on Nigerians to support families of Nigeria’s fallen heroes as a way of appreciation for their sacrifice to the nation.

He made the call shortly after the ceremony for the official wreath laying of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Fund held at the Pantami Township Stadium in Gombe yesterday.

According to him, observing the day was so important because of the sacrifices made by the soldiers who fought and gave their lives so that Nigerian will remain united and indivisible country.

He said, “We need to show support and solidarity to the families of these fallen soldiers because of the reality of their sacrifice to the country in different struggles, some of them lost their lives in that course, and that is the spirit of the occasion”.

He commended the Nigerian military for doing it best in the fight against insurgency but stated that Nigerians have not seen the very best because some of the challenges were still being felt.

“If we, the generality of Nigerians give them our support in all ways needed, then the challenges will definitely be overcome,” he appealed.

The brief ceremony also featured prayers from the Roman Catholic clergy, Christian Protestant clergy as well as the Islamic clergy who also encouraged those still serving to continue with the sacrifices for a greater Nigeria.

Dickson Urges Nigerians to Always Remember Families of Deceased Soldiers

The Bayelsa State Government yesterday urged all Nigerians, corporate bodies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other bodies to donate generously to the welfare of the families left behind by the country’s fallen heroes.

Governor Seriake Dickson made the appeal during this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration/Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Peace Park, Yenagoa.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the event, the governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Kemela Okara, commended the pivotal role of the men and women of the various Armed Forces in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity.

Dickson said that the 15th of January every year is earmarked to commemorate the gallantry, bravery and valour of both serving and dead officers and men in keeping the country united, peaceful and stable through their selfless sacrifices and contributions.

He also acknowledged the significance of this year’s ceremony in view of the fact that it marks 50 years of the end of the Nigerian civil war and peaceful co-existence of the people.

Kogi Gov Pledges More Support for Armed Forces

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has restated his Administration’s commitment to continue to support the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the families of fallen heroes in the state.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday at the commemoration of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the World War I and II Cenotaph, Lokoja.

The governor tasked the living heroes to continue to defend the nation’s sovereignty, urging the citizens to support the government in catering for the well being of the loved ones left behind by the nation’s fallen heroes.

He therefore implored citizens to maintain law and order as security was a collaborative effort of different sectors of the society, while urging the media to avoid disseminating falsehood.

Kwara Gov Seeks Better Care for Fallen Heroes’ Families

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday called for better care and attention to the welfare of families left behind by fallen heroes.

He said it would be a way of showing gratitude for their selfless service to the country.

Speaking with journalists at the commemoration of the fallen soldiers and laying of wreath at the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Ilorin, the governor stated: “For the living and families of the fallen heroes, we have to continue to pray for them, support them, engage them and thank them for their service to Nigeria”.

AbdulRazaq commended the departed heroes for their selfless service in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and strengthening the unity, peace and security of the nation.

He also pledged more support to the security agencies to strengthen safety of lives and property in the state.

“Our security agencies are doing exceedingly well in performing their mandate and we have to support them to perform their mandate of ensuring security in the state and Nigeria at large,” AbdulRazaq added.

Emmanuel Tasks Nigerians to Support Widows

Akwa Ibom Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has tasked Nigerians including corporate organisations operating in the country to support relatives of soldiers, who fought and died for the corporate existence of the country.

Emmanuel made the call yesterday during the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Uyo, the state capital.

The fallen heroes, he said had fought and paid the supreme price of their lives to ensure the unity and peace of Nigeria, stressing that governments alone could not take care of the welfare of relatives of the dead soldiers.

“I hereby call on corporate organisations to join hands with governments to ensure that the heroism of these gallant men and officers of our armed forces are appreciated.

“As is obtainable in the Western world, individuals and corporate entities can institute scholarship schemes to educate the children of the departed heroes.

“This, in my opinion represents the biggest burden placed on the shoulders of widows of our brave men, the task of educating the surviving children of our dead patriots.”

Remain Committed to a United Nigeria, Oyetola Urges Citizens

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday urged all Nigerians to remain united and face the future with faith and hope by working for the peace of the nation to achieve the desired progress and development.

He noted that the commitment of the country’s armed forces to the security and safety of the nation gives the confidence that one and indivisible Nigeria is possible and non-negotiable.

Oyetola, who spoke at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Osogbo, shortly after the symbolic wreath laying, implored the people to engage in acts that would deliver a strong, unified and prosperous Nigeria.

He maintained that the only way Nigerians could appreciate the sacrifices of the fallen heroes and veterans was for all to remain united in love and peace.