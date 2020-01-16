Edo govt’ll deploy interlocking blocks technology for road projects, says Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured members of the Interlocking Engineers Association, that interlocking block technology would be deployed in some road projects undertaken by the Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) programme.

The governor gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by members of the association led by the Chairman, Ernest Omozee, to the Government House, in Benin City.

The governor said the state government will engage the services of the artisans in some road projects undertaken by the Edo SEEFOR programme.

While commending the entrepreneurship drive of members of the association, the governor noted that his administration will provide the needed support for them to succeed.

Obaseki mandated the Commissioner and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure to come up with modalities for engaging the services of the Interlocking Engineers Association.

“It is possible to put interlocking blocks and stones on the edges of most of our roads to serve as walk way. It is possible for us to help you with some inputs such as cement so you can get them at regulated prices from the manufacturers,” Obaseki said.

He added that the association would also be linked to major road contractors in the state to improve the quality of their products.

Earlier, the Public Relation Officer of the Association, Comrade Jackson Ebhote, praised the governor for his administration’s entrepreneurial programmes for youths in the state through EdoJobs initiative, Edo Production Centre and the revamping of the Government Science and Technical College.

Ebhote said members of the association have decided to make the governor the grand patron going by his leadership style and for prioritising the welfare of Edo people.

He noted that the association is fully in support of the Governor Obaseki-led administration, urging the governor not to be distracted by a few individuals who are opposed to reforms