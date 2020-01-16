Banditry: Katsina Restricts Commercial Motorcycles, Tricycles’ Movements

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

As part of efforts to tackle banditry and restore peace in Katsina State, the state government has banned the movement of commercial motorcycles and tricycles between 7pm to 6am everyday.

This follows an Executive Order signed into law by Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Wednesday night at the Government House, Katsina.

The new law, which is expected to take effect on January 20, 2020, according to the state government, is a proactive step to curtail the influx of bandits and other hoodlums into the state.

Briefing journalists shortly after the signing of the order, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ahmed El-Marzuq, said violators of the law would face one year imprisonment or pay fine.

He said the restriction was as a result of continuous effort to tackle cases of violent crimes in the state, particularly the influx of bandits from the neighbouring states which adopt the use of motorcycles to unleash mayhem on communities across the state.

The attorney general said that the law would be enforced strictly across the state to bring the perpetrators of heinous crimes to book, adding that the state government and security operatives are doing everything humanly possible to combat banditry and other nefarious activities.

He said: “The governor based on the power conferred on him under Section 5 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended signed an executive order into law banning the movement of motorcycles and tricycles.

“Under the order, the governor has prohibited the movement of motorcycles and tricycles all over the state from the hours of 7pm to 6am with effect from January 20, 2020.

“This order shall apply to all and sundry in the state. However, there are exceptions, the order shall not apply to the members of the Armed Forces, police and other paramilitary agencies such as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies.

“It is therefore, pertinent to all and sundry to obey this order which will take effect from Monday, January 20, 2020. The law is not to ‘witch-hunt’ anybody but part of efforts to restore peace in the state.”