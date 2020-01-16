Anxiety in Bauchi Ahead of S’Court’s Judgment

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Anxiety has beclouded Bauchi State as the Supreme Court set to consider the fate of Governor Bala Mohammed on January 20, 2020.

Supporters of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state were seen anxiously awaiting the final judgment from the Supreme Court next Monday.

The PDP and APC have all expressed confidence that they would be victorious again, as their supporters have gone into prayer sessions across the state.

The state Deputy Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Bala Hadith, who spoke with THISDAY in the state, ruled out any chance of the APC having upper hand at the Supreme Court.

While citing the massive support given by the Bauchi people to the PDP during the last governorship elections in the state, he said the party and its supporters remained unshaken.

According to him, “With God Almighty on our side, our expectation for next Monday judgement is to win. We are not exercising any apprehension; we started from the tribunal, to the Court of Appeal, and now to the final judgment which is in the Supreme Court.

“We are confident of the judiciary system in the country. We don’t believe there is any need for panic. I am assuring you by that by the grace of God we are going to win our case. The generality of people of Bauchi State are behind Governor Mohammed.

“Just check the records and see our achievements in the last eight months which have surpassed that of the immediate-past APC-led administration in the last four years. There is no panic because we don’t have any skeleton in our cupboard.”

Also speaking, the state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has expressed gratitude to the people of the state, especially his numerous supporters and party members for their solidarity, love and prayers as the state awaits the Supreme Court hearing.

According to a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, and made available to THISDAY in Bauchi, “The governor described the people’s contributions and sacrifices as unprecedented and encouraging,” and appealed to them to remain calm and peaceful as they go about their businesses.

Mohammed “seeks Allah’s assistance, guidance to the right path, and appreciates the people of the state for the love and concern extended to him and his family.

“Praise be Allah, Lord of the universe; the most beneficent, the most merciful; the master of the day of judgment. It is You we worship and it’s from You we seek assistance; guide us to the right path; the path of those who earn your favour, not those who erred or those who go astray.”

THISDAY checks revealed that most top APC officials in the state had travelled to Abuja where the judgment would be delivered. However, both parties (APC and PDP) are expectant of positive verdict.

All efforts to speak with the state Chairman of the APC, Hon Uba Nana, proved abortive as he failed to answer his phone calls or reply to text messages.

Meanwhile, both parties have called on their supporters across board to be prayerful and remain calm as they await the final verdict.

The APC and its governorship candidate, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, had prayed to the Supreme Court to set aside the victories of the Governor Mohammed.