Supreme Court Verdict: APC, PDP Supporters Go Spiritual in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Supporters of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State have gone spiritual as they await the final judgment from the Supreme Court on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Both parties have called on their supporters across board to be prayerful and peaceful as they await the final verdict.

The Supreme Court had Tuesday, January 14, 2020 adjourned till Monday for the final judgment on the Sokoto governorship election.

The APC governorship candidate for the March 9 governorship election, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, through his lawyer, Alex Iziyon (SAN), had approached the apex court to set aside the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal and Appeal Court affirming the election of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the PDP.

There was anxiety and tension in Sokoto after Tuesday’s apex court ruling, which sacked former governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Iheodoha, and returned Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the winner of the last March governorship election.

The supporters of APC were seen discussing how they wished the verdict of the apex court on the Sokoto State gubernatorial poll would go the way a that of IMO State.

Supporters of PDP, on the other hand, were seen praying for Governor Tambuwal so that the Supreme Court judgment would go in his favour.

The party explained that it was sad that lmo fell to APC, adding that since the Supreme Court judgment is final, there is nothing the party could do than to re-strategize for future elections.

They were heard praying that what consumed others will not consume Tambuwal, as they claimed that the governor is a child of destiny.