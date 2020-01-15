NEXUS Holds Fintech Conference in Jakarta, Indonesia

NEXUS has concluded arrangements to hold its Fintech conference in Jakarta, Indonesia.

NEXUS is a series of events that will take place manually, focused on different market trends. The flagship event, organised by Omnific Associates, will be taking place on the 8th of April 2020 at the Westin, Jakarta, Indonesia, with the theme: Bridging Finance & Technology.

According to a statement by Head of Public Relations, Omnific Associates, Shivon Gunalan, various subjects across the finance and digital value chain will be brought to the fore. The suite of NEXUS 2020 series will focus on: Transforming cross border payments with block chain; Transforming banking for the next generation; Security & Risk Challenges for Fintech; Exploring the Islamic Fintech Landscape – financial institutions approach to go to the next level with development of new technology; P2P Lending – Rising Market with Growth opportunities; Smart City- Impact on Fintech Innovation; and Direction of Fintech for 2020 and beyond.

The statement further noted that there would be roundtable discussions, B2B Networking and interactive panel discussions that will address some of the common challenges across these sectors.

Confirmed speakers include Dima Djani (ALAMI CEO), Wofai Samuel (International Communications Executive ), Reona Shimada (Crowdo Co-founder & CEO), Jan Ramos Pandia (Qlue Smart City) and others.