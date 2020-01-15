Edo govt rallies parents to send pupils to school as academic activities pick up

The Edo State Government has called on parents and guardians to send their wards back to the classrooms as schools across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state have resumed full academic activities.

In a statement, the Acting Public Relations Officer of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Daniel Odion, said school activities for second term kicked-off on Monday, the 13th of January, 2020.

The statement reads: “This is to inform all parents and guardians in Edo State that school activities for Term two kicked-off on Monday, the 13th of January, 2020. Headmasters and teachers are already fully available in all schools to get the best out of the term.

“This term, various subjects will be taught across all classes, as the Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) programme came to an end in December 2019. As a result, pupils will return to the regular timetable in term two. The TaRL programme across all the schools in the state have led to pupil’s growth in English and Mathematics and has improved in great measure the learning abilities of the pupils.”

“Parents and guardians are encouraged to send their wards to school as academic activities have commenced fully. Over 1 million textbooks have been delivered and this term, more than 700,000 additional textbooks will be distributed to all schools”, it added.

According to Odion, “SUBEB is working tirelessly to ensure that schools have the right instructional materials, learning environment for pupils to get the best educational experience this session, even as they prepare for promotional examinations in Term 3.

“The SUBEB Chairman advises parents and guardians to ensure that their wards come to school early and on time. Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) schools begin at 7:30 am and close at 1:45 pm each day.”