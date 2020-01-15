Aguigwo Now UPMFB Chairman

The Enugu-based Umuchinemere Pro-credit Micro Finance Bank, which was established by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, now has a new Chairman.

He is Rev. Fr. Dr. Geoffrey Aguigwo. This appointment followed the retirement of the former Chairman, Rev. Msgr. Anthony Anijielo, from the Board of the bank, last month.

Before his elevation to the seat of Chairman of the bank, Aguigwo, was a director of the bank and had made contributions to the growth of the bank.

He joined the Board of Directors of Umuchinemere Pro-credit Micro Finance Bank in December 2009.

“With versed experience in financial management of projects, administration, diplomacy and academics, Rev Fr. Dr. Geoffrey Aguigwo who is the outgoing Parish Priest of St. Mary’s parish Trans Ekulu Enugu did special studies in Financial Management at London School of Economics and Political Science in United Kingdom.

“He was a former chancellor of the Catholic diocese of Enugu, former Financial Administrator of the Diocese and currently chairman of the Economic and Lands Commission of the diocese, as well as the Procurator.

“It is expected that the new Chairman will deploy his wealth of experience in public projects financial management to improve the standing of the bank as an ongoing concern,” a statement explained.

Meanwhile, the Internal Auditor of the diocese, Rev Fr Wilfred Agu, a chartered accountant, has joined the Board.