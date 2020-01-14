Wike Tasks Ease of Doing Business Council on Investment Climate

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the Rivers State Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC) with a charge to the council to improve the investment climate of the state.

Inaugurating the council at the Government House in Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike said the council is critical to the economic development of the state.

He said: “It is important that we have this council to improve the investment climate of the state, and to create the environment for investors to come to the state.

“The council will draw up programmes and policies to create the platform for the ease of doing business in Rivers State.”

He said the membership of the committee is drawn from the public and private sectors to ensure that all sectors are accommodated in the drive to enhance business opportunities in the state.

Wike said the state deputy governor is chairing the council because of the importance his administration attaches to the ease of doing business.

According to the governor, “I believe that those appointed will live up to the expectations of Rivers people. That the deputy governor is the chairman of this council shows how important it is to the state government.

“These are people with the right experience and expertise, and I believe that they will deliver the very best to the state.”

While responding, the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Ease of Doing Business Council, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, assured Wike that the council would develop policies that would attract investors to the state.

She said: “The council is saddled with the responsibility to evolve implementable strategies for businesses to thrive in the state. The governor’s policies in the harmonisation of taxes, infrastructural development, social sectors of health, education, security, and the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy are pointers towards advancing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state .”

The deputy governor regretted that the enemies of Rivers State have tried to de-market the state through negative propaganda, pledging that the council would speedily handle the assignment to make the state a champion in terms of the ease of doing business.

“The focus will be on deepening the reforms already started across the MDAs to drive productivity, create jobs and restore investor’s confidence and increase foreign direct investment in the state,” she said.