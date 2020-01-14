Lagos Assembly Invites Gov’s Nominees for Final Screening

Eddie Alegbe

Lagos State House of Assembly has invited 11 nominees from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to fill some vacancy slots at the State Executive Council, the Civil Service Commission and the state House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM) for final screening on January 16.

Giving the report of the eight-man Ad-hoc Committee on Screening of Governor’s Nominees during plenary yesterday, the committee’s Chairman, Hon. Rotimi Abiru, said all the nominees met the criteria.

He explained that all the nominees were screened by the committee and they answered the questions put to them and provided all the necessary documents.

While some members including Hon. Tunde Braimoh, Hon. Rotimi Olowo and Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu wanted to know the specific performances of the nominees, the Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said there was no need to doubt the competence of the committee as he said they had done it in the past.

“The nominees would still be invited by the Assembly to defend their nominations and this would give us an opportunity to know their ability and capability,” Obasa said.

The report of the committee was then adopted as the resolution of the Assembly and motion for its adoption was moved by Hon. Abiodun Tobun and supported by Hon. Victor Akande.

It would be recalled that the committee screened three commissioner-nominees, including Mr. Ganiyu Ayuba, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, and Bamigbose Martins.

The Assembly had on August 16, 2019 rejected three of the cabinet nominees presented to it for approval by the governor, necessitating their replacement.

Those rejected by the Assembly included Mr. Ajayi Bembe, Mr. George Obafemi and Prince Olanrewaju Sanusi.

The eight other nominees screened by the committee included three for the state House of Assembly Service Commission and five for the state Civil Service Commission.

Those screened for the House of Assembly Service Commission included: Hon. Akeem Bello, a former member of the 8th Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Lawal, a lawmaker (2007–2015), and Mr. Richard Osungboye.

The nominees screened for Lagos State Civil Service Commission were: Mr. Babatunde Seriki, a former member of the Assembly, Hon. Avoseh Suuru, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi, Mrs. Olubunmi Fabanwo, and Mr. Kamalrudeen Olorunoje.