(Updated) Supreme Court Sacks Ihedioha, Declares APC’s Uzodinma Winner of Imo Governorship Election

“Orders INEC to issue certificate of return to Uzodinma

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court in a unanimous Judgment on Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State.

A seven man panel of the apex court in a unanimous decison held that Ihedioha did not win majority of votes cast at the March 9 governorship election.

In the Judgment delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the court accordingly ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Ihedioha and issue a fresh Certificate of Return to candidate of the APC on grounds that he won majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

The court held that the lower courts erred in law when they ejected evidence tendered before them to the extent that votes from 388 polling units were not credited to the APC and Hope Uzodinma.

