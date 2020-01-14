Bandits Kill 35, Abduct 58 Others, Demand N100m Ransom in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

About 35 people have been reportedly killed while 58 others were said to have been abducted following the invasion of 10 communities by bandits in Chikun and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kaduna State.

The hoodlums were said to have demanded for the payment of N100 million ransom for the release of their victims. The bandits were said to have invaded the communities on January 6, 2020, sacking the villagers.

Some who fled their homes, have taken refuge at Unguwan Bije Community Secondary School, Gonin Gora, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis while others were said to have fled to other communities.

Speaking when the President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Mr. Jonathan Asake visited the victims yesterday at the school, Pastor Habila Sarkin Noma, said the bandits had called to say “we must produce N100 million as ransom if we want to have them alive.”

He alleged that the attackers were Fulani herdsmen who have been attacking the villages persistently, “but we always find ways of surviving them”.

He said the herdsmen “would graze on our crops and threatened to kill us if we protest.

He said “sometimes when they attack and take captives, we will manage and pay ransom. Even after paying, sometimes they kill the victims.

“But the attacks that took place on January 6, 2020, was the worst. They killed a total of 35 people and kidnapped a total of 58 in 10 villages.

He said the affected villages include: Badna, Zankoro, Hayin Damisa, Unguwan Badole, Badimi, Kuderi and Unguwan Doma in Chukun LGA while others include: Rumana Gbagyi, Rumana Hausa and Malomo in

Birnin Gwari LGA.

According to the clergyman, the invaders came in hundreds and were well armed.

“They carried out deadly attacks and looted our villages”.

Speaking in an interview with journalists during the visit, Asake called on the federal and Kaduna State governments to immediately come to the aid of the victims.

He also called on international community, individuals and organisations to render assistance.

“As you can see from the way these people are, they are seriously traumatised and needed immediate assistance.

“We have been told that the suspected bandits destroyed all their farm products and also destroyed their houses leaving them with nothing to call their own.

“Here at Ungwar Beji, there are about 200 of them with no food, beds or clothes while we have also been told that about 8,000 of them have converged at Buruku with nothing with them.

“Worst of all, most of the children are sick. This calls for concern on all people of goodwill to come to their aid in any kind in order to give them hope of survival before steps could be taken on the area of their education,” Asake said.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mr. Yakubu Sabo could not be reached for reaction as his mobile phone was not available.