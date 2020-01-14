APC Congratulates Uzodinma, Hails Supreme Court Verdict

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma following his declaration by the Supreme Court as the winner of the 2019 Imo state Governorship election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued Tuesday night also called on all Imo State APC stakeholders to come together in support of Uzodinma to ensure the success of the party’s Next Level agenda and to democratically entrench the APC in the state and entire South East.

Issa-Onilu said, “Even as we are still wondering why we lost elections we clearly won in Zamfara State at the Supreme Court and how the same court ruled our party out of the electoral race in Rivers State, we have never, as a political party, lost faith in the judiciary.

“We salute Senator Hope Uzodinma, our supporters and members for their temperance displayed in the aftermath of the blatant rigging of the Imo Governorship election.We chose to focus on the judicial route to reclaim the Party’s mandate. We are confident that our other stolen electoral mandates will be restored by the courts.”