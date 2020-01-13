Understanding the Big Spending on Railway

Nseobong Okon-Ekong attempts to unravel reasons behind the relentless construction of a modern railway system by the Muhammadu administration at seemingly overwhelming cost

One of the evident achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is the assertion to put something new in place in the railway system of the country. Attaining a contemporary railway structure for Nigeria is one of the key pillars to boost the nation’s economy.

At different events, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to link the entire country through rail. The effort, he said, will cost between $36 and $40 billion to achieve complete interconnectivity of Nigeria.

For over 50 years, since 1927, successive Nigerian administrations did very little or no development in the railways. As at 2013, an estimated N3.7 trillion had been spent on the railways from the Sani Abacha regime to that time. The late President Umaru Yar’Adua had revoked a $8. 3bn contract, part of which was spent on the purchase of 50 locomotives at $500 million by Abacha.

In 2003, N7 billion was allocated by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration for the completion of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) workshops and repair of grounded engines. The Federal Government was criticized for constructing one kilometer of railway line at N1. 22 billion. Many believed that the amount of N3. 7trillion was enough to complete light rails across the country.

Critics of the high expenditure in railway construction argue that there are international benchmark prices for construction of kilometres of either roads or rail lines across similar terrains. But sources inside the Ministry of Transportation and the Nigeria Railway Corporation explained that apart from environment and ecological conditions, there are other peculiarities that led to the high cost.

Construction of the Lagos-Ibadan which was scheduled for completion in December 2018 was delayed for many reasons. The project which has faced delays now has a new completion date in May 2020. Some of the factors that impeded progress were heavy rains, hostility of communities occasioning deployment of soldiers to protect the railway workers from hoodlums and armed robbers. Unsure of what may happen during the 2019 national elections, the CCECC management vacated the construction site, but they have since returned, particularly when Amaechi, was again returned as minister in-charge of the project.

