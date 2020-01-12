Lagos to Unveil First Green, Eco-Friendly Housing Estate

Segun James

The Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that it would unveil its first green and eco-friendly estate before the end of the first quarter.

The Commissioner for Housing, Hon Moruf Akinderu-Fatai disclosed after inspecting the Peridot Parkland estate alongside the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Adedamola Akewusola.

According to Akinderu, the first phase of the estate, which comprises 252 two bedroom bungalows, is sited at Idale along Topo BADAGRY road in Badagry area.

He explained that the housing scheme was built through a joint venture arrangement with Echostone Nigeria and designed to utilise less energy for cooling and heating, thereby ensuring sustainability of the environment.

Apart from the benefits accruing to the environment through optimisation of energy consumption, the commissioner said the project “also showcases an innovative technology, which speeds up housing delivery.

“The project utilises lesser energy and generates minimal waste from site activities. The green estate comes with a garden and 2 trees each for every house.

“The estate has reached 90 percent completion within less than a year of commencement and will soon be delivered to the public before the end of the first quarter of 2020,” the commissioner explained.

Akinderu-Fatai pointed out that the collaboration with Echostone had shown clearly that the state government would speedily meet up with its target in housing delivery thereby increasing the housing stock in the state.

He said the innovative technology and eco friendly designs used at Idale would soon be deployed towards construction of multilevel structures in the urban part of the state to speedily reduce the challenges of housing deficit in those areas.

Expressing his satisfaction with the quality of houses built at Idale, Akewusola said more housing schemes to be initiated by the State would benefit from the technology introduced by the organisation.

He said: “This is as a result of the fact the scheme is the only one that was speedily completed out of the joint ventures of the ministry. The partner employed an innovative technology that is both fast, safe and energy saving.

“We are pacesetters. beyond provision of houses, Lagos State intends to continue to set the benchmark in quality and affordability in housing in the nation.”

Also at the inspection, Director of Echostone Development, Mr. Sammy Adigun said the energy savings level of the building “is 29 percent from reduced window to wall ratio and energy saving bulbs for internal and external spaces.”

He further said that water savings from the houses “is 35 percent from low flow showerheads, faucets and dual flush. In addition, 43 percent less embodied energy is saved in materials usage such as in-situ reinforced concrete slabs, aluminium sheets on timber rafters for roof and situ- reinforced walls for both internal and external walls, he disclosed.

“Other eco-friendly attributes include reflective roofing, roofing overhang, positioning of window to optimise natural light and ventilation so as to reduce use of electric fan and light,” the director explained.

Adigun revealed that walls and structures of the homes were built using concrete for greater thermal and sound insulation. The joint venture scheme along with others proposed for Imota and Ayobo will add a total of 2520 units of homes to the housing stock in the state when completed