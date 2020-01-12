Ganduje: We’re Sending Almajarais to Boarding Schools

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje yesterday revealed that his administration had concluded plan to send all Almajarais to different boarding schools, where they would be provided uniforms and instructional materials.

Ganduje, also, disclosed that the state government had taken the

statistics of Almajarai, children in conventional schools, children on

Qu’ranic schools and out-of-school children across the state.

He said this at the premises of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Kano while distributing instructional materials to basic education schools to deepen his free and compulsory basic

education policy.

During the distribution, Ganduje said: “We have taken statistics of the number of out-of-school children in the state. We have taken statistics of our children in conventional schools. We have taken statistics of our children on Qu’ranic schools.

“We have also taken statistics of our children who are not attending

school at all. We have also taken the data of Almajarai in the state. We have concluded plans to send them to boarding schools where they will be provided with uniforms and other learning materials.”

Ganduje added that his administration would continue to sustain the

free education policy, saying in Kano, free, compulsory basic and

secondary education policy had become a reality.

He pointed out that his education policy “is based on our conviction that education is a must and very necessary to the development of Kano State.”

With the training and re-training of primary school teachers, Ganduje

added that Kano “now boasts of 98 per cent of qualified teachers in the primary schools.”

Ganduje said: “We have introduced school feeding programme. We have put measures in place to ensure that the school feeding programme does not fail at all. We are providing furniture to our schools.

“We have embarked on furnishing our schools across the 44 Local

Government Areas. We have commenced distribution of millions of text books, pencils, rulers, sharpeners, attendance registers, admission registers, and so many other instructional materials.

“Our policy on free, compulsory basic and secondary education will

continue. We have promised never to fail our children. We must ensure that our children are educated just like their peers in other parts of the country.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Education, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Saidu commended Ganduje for his interest in the education sector.

He urged teachers “to remain up-and-doing. We will not tolerate laxity, absenteeism and lateness to work. We have set up a monitoring team to monitor the activities of teachers and anybody found wanting will be severely sanctioned.”

In his address, the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Dr. Danlami Hayyo

said Ganduje had transformed the primary and basic education sector in the state for the better.

He said: “You may recall that since the inception of this government for the second term, one of its major priority is the provision of free,

compulsory basic and secondary education in the state.

“To actualize this policy today, we are witnessing the commitment of

this government towards achieving the said objectives,” the Kano

governor said.

NCDMB: Nigeria Lacks Capacity to Ravamp Oil Industry

The Nigerian Content Development Management Board (NCDMB)

yesterday said that Nigeria lacked the technical skill required to revamp

oil and gas industry.

This, it said informed its decision to train 1,000 teachers annually to

bridge the gap.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote expressed the

concern at a training for 270 teachers in Katsina State, saying the

training would help students perform better in areas of technical skills

and craftsmanship.

The benefidiaries were trained in Mathematics, English Language, Basic

Science and Basic Technology, among others, which the executive

secretary said, was aimed at promoting science education and boosting

craftsmanship.

Wabote, represented by the Director Planning, Research and Statistics of

the board, Mr. Patrick Obah, said with the training, the students would

be able to compete with their counterparts elsewhere in the world.

Wabote said NCDMB had placed high premium on capacity development,

particularly on the teaching of science technology, engineering and

mathematics across secondary and tertiary institutions in the country.

He said: “Our target is to train a minimum of 1,000 science teachers

each year and to upgrade and equip technical schools to provide

infrastructure required for the acquisition of technical, digitalization and

essential skills.

“In this regard, the board has started the upgrade and equipping of

some existing technical and vocational schools, provision of modular

science laboratories, modern teaching aids and the improvement of

science infrastructure in some tertiary institutions.”

He said the board “needs technical administrators and personnel with

relevant skills to revamp the oil and gas industry. The training will

ensure that students in the state are in the forefront of

acquiring essential skills in Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the Katsina State Commissioner for Education, Dr.

Badamasi Charanchi, said state government partnership with the NCDMB to train the teachers, would change the narrative as it were.

He commended the state governor, Mr. Aminu Masari for repositioning the education sector, saying that it is yet another proof that the Restoration Government is leaving no stone unturned in the

education sector.