Halogen Group Partners Sports Ministry, Adopt Adunayo for Tokyo Olympic

Halogen group is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to adopt Nigeria’s commonwealth senior category gold medalist and Olympic wrestling gold medal hopeful, Odunayo Adekuoroye. The adoption of the leading female athlete by Halogen Group marks an early win for the federal government’s recently launched “Adopt an Athlete” initiative aimed at producing world champions for the country in the coming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The management of Halogen Group in a statement commended the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare for the pragmatic innovation of enlisting the organized private sector in the development of sports in Nigeria, describing the initiative as a fresh idea capable of unleashing a new era of global glory for Nigerian sports and athletes.

Halogen Group described its decision to be one of the first corporate organisations to key into federal government’s “Adopt an Athlete” and the Work Experience Programme, another of the Ministry’s initiatives designed to help promising Nigerian youth acquire job-based technical training as a reflection of its own culture and heritage of leading change in its sector and embracing innovation in all ramifications.

Halogen explained that Adekuoroye’s exceptional performance as an athlete fits perfectly into its own DNA of excellence and focused pursuit of the number one position in all that it does.

“Halogen Group is excited to adopt Odunayo Adekuoroye, Nigeria’s greatest female wrestling export in recent times. She remains unbeaten to date, and has risen rapidly in the highly competitive world of female wrestling to attain her current ranking of the world’s number 2 in the women’s wrestling class,” Olaoye said.

Adekuoroye, who is a Nigerian gold medalist, African gold medalist, and Commonwealth gold medalist, also emerged the gold medalist at the recently concluded international female wrestling tournament.

Speaking further on why Halogen Group is committed to the multiple medal-winning Odunayo and Nigeria’s Olympic dream, Olaoye explained thus: “Odunayo is an extraordinary athlete who creates huge excitement with her unbeatable performance in the wrestling ring, at the same time, she is influencing millions of Nigerian youths across the world to be great at what they do. She is an epitome of Halogen brand with her boundless energy, passion for excellence and uncommon commitment to winning.”