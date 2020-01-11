Buhari: Nigeria is One Country, No One Should Take Our Resolve for Granted

We had a civil war that consumed over two million Nigerians, and we learnt our lessons

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari friday in Abuja stated that Nigeria remains one firm and indissoluble country whose resolve must not be taken for granted by anyone.

Speaking while hosting the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leaders from the six geo-political zones of the country in the State House, the president recalled how the country fought civil war which he said claimed over two million lives, adding that the country has learnt lessons from the war.

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president advised the younger generation to keep a broader view of the country as one entity, and continuously de-emphasise ethnic and religious backgrounds in nation building.

Buhari also told the youths to warm up for the forthcoming huge leadership responsibilities, assuring them that in no distant time, the mantle of leadership of the country would rest on their shoulders.

“Whether we like it or not, we will someday handover to Nigerian youths. And you have to brace up for leadership. Some interest groups will come up with ethnic, religious issues, but you have to look at the broader picture,” the president told the youths.

Adesina also said the president told the youngsters that he took interest in politics because he was not found guilty of any crime after his detention in the aftermath of the 1985 military coup which ousted him as the Head of State.

He also claimed that his records were thoroughly checked as the governor of the North East State and the Minister of Petroleum and nothing incriminating was found in him.

“After I was released and nothing was found on me I took interest in politics. This is what pushed me into partisan politics; to serve with integrity. So I decided to try leadership as a civilian, after taking off the military uniform,’’ he was further quoted.

Adesina said Buhari also spoke on his current second term in office, assuring that he would be more firm, focused and relentless in the delivery of results, especially in the area of security, stimulation of the economy and the fight against corruption.

“I am currently serving my last term in office. I swore by the constitution to defend the country, and I will do the needful for the country,’’ Adesina quoted Buhari.

According to him, the national youth leader of the APC, Sadiq Shuaibu Abubakar, in his remarks, congratulated Buhari on his victory at the February 23, 2019 presidential election, pledging that the youths would continue to support his policies and vision for the country.

The statement added that Abubakar urged the president to get more youths involved in governance to enable them learn from his “treasured wisdom.”