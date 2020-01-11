2020: Manufacturers in Edo see improved business environment on back of completion of CCETC-Ossiomo plant

Manufacturers at the Edo Production Center, an initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, has said that the anticipated completion of the CCETC-Ossiomo Power Plant in Edo State in 2020 would boost industrial activities in the state.

A cross-section of the manufacturers, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, said the state government’s industrialisation drive has yielded good results with the industrial activities at the Edo Production Center, along Sapele Road, in Benin City.

Governor Obaseki, during his new message, described the success of the production center as exciting and inspiring, spurring the state government to commence the process of establishing similar facilities in Edo North and Edo Central Senatorial Districts.

The Production Centers are co-working facilities fitted with 24-hour electricity provided at subsidized rate and business support solutions.

Mr. Williams Asemota, who makes nylon products at the center, said the stable power supply at the center is a key production enabler, which has made Edo a production hub.

He noted that the completion of the CCETC-Ossiomo Power plant on the axis will drive economic activity and provide the needed incentive to bring in more industries in the various production clusters along Sapele Road.

According to him, “We are delighted with the efforts of the state government in bringing together relevant stakeholders in the industrial sector to benefit from the various incentives at the center.

“With the incentives, we can do more. We now take order for goods from far away Delta and Anambra States because our machines here run for longer hours and man hour is optimized.”

Mr. Goodluck Irabor, a welder, said a number of people who engage in light manufacturing now see the production center as their new home, noting that the coming on stream of the new power plant will expand the space for more actors within the industry.

“The CCETC-Ossiomo plant would be a gamechanger for manufacturers, and we thank the governor for making it a reality. We look forward to the commissioning so that we can benefit from having more production centers in the state.