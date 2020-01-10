Stakeholders Seeks Review of Gas Prices to GenCos

Nume Ekeghe and Sunday Ehigiator reports that as Kofoworola Olokun-Olawoyin recently launched her book, ‘The Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry: Post-Privatisation Realities, Trends and Challenges’, the need for the Federal Government to review prices of gas to GenCos was the hub of the discussion, among other matters

Speaking about the importance of the book to the power sector, the Chairman, Eko Electricity Distribution, Mr. Charles Momoh expressed optimism in the book being able to provide answers to salient questions in the power sector.

“The power industry has become something very important to the economy of this country. it has become the new thrust of the economy.

“Every day all the Disco’s, Genco’s and the Gas stakeholders are in Abuja trying to find solution on how we would become a better country. But I am sure in her book, we would find a lot of solutions, including power optimization, and protection.” he said.

The Book is titled ” The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry – Post Privatisation realities trends and challenges. It is a professional and academic material that targets all major stakeholders within the power sector including foreign investors, Professionals, Regulators, Advisory firms (including Investment and law firms) et cetera.

It covers various aspects of electricity including basic knowledge of engineering, policies; laws and regulations; business, negotiation and investment strategies et cetera.

Some major highlights of the book include: the Evolution of the NESI right from the discovery of electricity in Nigeria till date;

(ii) Assessment and appraisal of the privatisation exercise and realities;

(iii) Cross border Power Supply arrangements;

(iv) Major Challenges within the NESI;

(v) Various schemes within the NESI including detailed explanation on Embedded Generation, Independent Electricity Distribution Network, Mini Grids etc.;

(vi) Financing;

(vii) Alternative Energy;

(viii) Taxation and Dispute Resolution within the NESI; and

(ix) Investment Guide etc.

The book carefully provides remarkable details on all that need to be known about the NESI and allows proper understanding by students and individuals operating outside the Sector.

It promises to be enlightening, provide clarity on so many issues within the NESI that have been misconstrued by outsiders and stakeholders within the industry.