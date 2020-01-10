Professor David Fakeye Receives Anglican Communion Award

It was a serene and spirit-filled worship, a combination of classical and contemporary music, prayer, love, sharing and evangelism, when, Professor David Olugbade Fakeye, a Professor of English Language and Literature Education, in the Faculty of Education, Arts & Social Scieneces, University of Ibadan, Nigeria, bagged a distinguished award.

Fakeye, who is presently the President Young Men’s Christian Association of Nigeria (YMCA) Ibadan, Nigeria, was awarded for his love for service to humanity, education, sharing the good news of Jesus Christ and striving for spiritual, intellectual and physical well being of individuals and wholesomeness of communities.

The award was given by the Diocese of Ibadan South (Anglican Communion) – Adeyinka Adegbite Memorial Anglican Church (AAMAC) Oluyole Estate Ibadan, Nigeria at their 2019 10th Year Adult Harvest Anniversary thanksgiving.

The Vicar/Archdeacon of AAMAC, Ven. Dr. Isaac Adeyemi Jesulola, noted that the harvest anniversary m and award presentation is to adore God’s faithfulness in our lives, honour Him faithfully with the resources He has blessed us with, and serve Him diligently all the days of our lives, as our God is ever faithful (Heb 6:10)

The awardee, Professor David Fakeye said the award is dedicated to God and humanity, and also added that service to humanity is essential to give to others and consider their welfare as much as your own, also God expects us to serve Him through humanity, our Christian life is a life of service and sacrifices.

“There is reward for whatever we do here on earth for the sake of Christ, – Heavenly reward does not depend only on our salvation but also on our good deeds – No one should be neglected when it comes to doing good works – Little is much when God is in it, also, quoted Psalm 100:5 – “For the lord is good, His mercy is everlasting and His truth endures to all greatness.”