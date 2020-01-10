Malami: Why I Referred MTN Tax Dispute to FIRS, Customs

By Alex Enumah

Reasons why the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN referred the tax dispute involving MTN telecommunications limited emerged Friday in Abuja.

Malami had in 2018 demanded the sum of N242,244,452,212.97 and USD$1,283,610357.86 being alleged Revenue Indebtedness from MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (MTN Nigeria).

However, in a letter written to MTN’s lawyer, which was dated January 8, 2020, Malami withdrew the demand and informed the company that the case would be referred to the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigerian Customs Service to handle.

Explaining the reason behind the decision to hand over the case to the government agencies, Malami said such activities fall within the purview of their constitutional mandate.

The AGF’s explanation was contained in a statement by his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu.

