House Minority Caucus Cautions NERC against Electricity Tariff Hike

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has cautioned the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over the planned increase in electricity tariff in the country.

The Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement issued yesterday insisted that Nigerians are currently passing through grave economic stress, and anything that would aggravate the situation, such as an increase in electricity tariff, is completely unacceptable.

He, therefore, directed all members of the minority caucus in relevant committees to intensify their oversight functions in this direction in the interest of Nigerians.

According to Elumelu, “Any increase in electricity tariff will further exacerbate the economic situation in the country, as it will worsen the already excruciating financial burden on homes, personal businesses, companies and the overall productive sectors.”

The minority leader noted that electricity is pivotal to the economic and social lives of Nigerians, and therefore urged NERC to rather seek ways of making power affordable and available to Nigerians in line with its establishment laws, instead of increase in tariff.

Elumelu assured Nigerians that the minority caucus would continue to protect the interest of Nigerians in this regard by monitoring prevailing tariff on electricity as well as levies on other essential services in the country to ensure that Nigerians are not overburdened.