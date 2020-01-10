Foundation Empowers 170 Women, Youths in Delta

Rebecca Ejifoma

Determined to raise the standard of living of Nigerians and improve their businesses, a philanthropist and CEO of GPC Energy and Logistics Ltd, Mr. Elvis Chukwudi Okonji, has empowered about 170 persons financially in Delta State through his Elvis Chukwudi Okonji Foundation (ECOF).

Okonji, a logistics expert, made the presentation at a ceremony to mark the Umu-Olise Ugo Day, an annual cultural event, which held in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area in Delta State.

He said the gesture became necessary following the high rate of unemployment in the society. And this he accomplished through ECOF. “I still recall how I suffered before I got to this position in life”.

With a quest to reach essentially the widows, youths and mothers in the society, Okonji remarked, “I am not doing this because I have any political ambition or because I am the richest. I have a passion to improve people’s positions in life”.

According to him, he plans to have a meeting with the youths of Achalla and Eziukwu, Ikwelle and Onu-Diokpa with the intention of addressing some weighty issues on ground.

The CEO, meanwhile, sternly kicked against the sale of lands the youths are currently practising, adjudging that their ancestors never took that path even as he beckoned on Anyalobum community to be united.

Consequently, he saw the need to include the youths in his empowerment scheme. His idea was hinged on the need to have them become business owners. “It is the beginning of good things to come. Utilise this gesture with hard work, and bridge the unemployment gap in our society”.

Having been in the banking sector for 11 years as a Senior Manager before opting out to establish his firm, the philanthropist expressed that integrity remains the watchword in a person’s life. He further urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money and establish their future.

Commending ECOF efforts on behalf of the community, Mr. Austine Nnabuife, an elderly statesman also expressed gratitude to the pioneer’s vision of creating job opportunities to mostly school leavers and support to students in tertiary institutions.

“Over the years, Okonji has continuously and single handedly powered several empowerment programmes through Elvis Chukwudi Okonji Foundation in supporting and uplifting the down trodden in the community,” Nnabuife applauded.

He, therefore, called on well-to-do individuals in the society to emulate the footprints of Okonji and join hands with the government in contributing their quota to the development of the their communities.