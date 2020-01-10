Air Peace Commences Warri-Abuja Flights

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has added Abuja-Warri-Abuja to its domestic routes.

The airline said this was in keeping with its vision to provide seamless connections by linking different parts of the country by air.

Air Peace Corporate Communications Executive, Stanley Olisa, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, noting that the objective of the domestic carrier to bring people together and boost businesses in the country through air connectivity was being realised.

Olisa said the Abuja-Warri flight would be operated daily, adding that Air Peace has provided direct connectivity between the two destinations. He added that the airline kicked-off the new connection in response to requests from Nigerians, asking for flight connections between both cities.

“Air Peace is determined to interconnect every part of Nigeria. It is our own way of uniting our nation and promoting healthy socio-economic exchanges between different cities,” he said.

Olisa also stated that the airline has new local and international routes in the offing, including Ilorin, Makurdi, Ibadan, Congo DRC, Congo Brazzaville, Douala and Johannesburg.

He explained that the airline has a ‘no-city-left-behind’ initiative which has been driving its rapid route expansion.

The spokesperson restated the airline’s commitment to providing its customers with best-in-class flight experience, adding that some of its planned routes would be activated in the first half of 2020.

It would be recalled that Air Peace in December 2019 announced that it would begin flights into Ibadan from Kano, Owerri and Abuja.