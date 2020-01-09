Makinde Restates Commitment to Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has given an assurance that no staff in the state’s workforce would earn below the N30,000 national minimum wage.

He stated that once the committee set up by his government to look into the modalities for the implementation of the wage completes its assignment, the government will stand side-by-side with the workers to implement the decision.

The governor noted that he was looking forward to a decision that would be agreeable to the civil servants as well as affordable and sustainable for the state government.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor made the declarations during the annual inter-religious service to usher in the 2020 working year, held at the Car Park of the Governor’s Office.

The governor also urged every resident of the state to join hands, put political affiliation and tribal sentiments aside to keep making Oyo State greater.

Makinde maintained that 2019 was filled with challenges but added that God had counted those in attendance at the event worthy to see a New Year.

The state Head of Service, Mrs. Amidat Ololade Agboola, who welcomed political office holders and workers to the service, maintained that it was in 2019 that God blessed Oyo State with a governor like Makinde, whom she described as god-sent to the civil servants.

According to the Head of Service, the governor has shown what leadership entailed: selflessness, even as she appreciated the governor for demonstrating commitment to workers’ welfare and the repositioning of the civil/public service.

She cited the payment of salaries as and when due since the administration took office, noting that the general public in the state had been sharing in happiness engendered by that act.

She also commended the governor for giving the approval for the reinstatement of some officers in the civil/public service who were unjustly dismissed by the last administration; approval for Productivity/Merit Award to recognise the hard work of civil servants and the approval of N15 million for the renovation of offices in each of the ministries in the Secretariat Complex, among other areas.

She, therefore, charged civil servants to rise to the occasion by contributing their best quota towards developing the state, calling on them to give room for innovative ideas and a new way of doing things in the New Year.

In his speech, Makinde maintained that though the administration was less than a year in office, it has causes to be thankful to God, because it has continued to enjoy tremendous goodwill.

He added that he would not take the loyalty from the people for granted, as he will put in his best for the good of the people of the state in the New Year.