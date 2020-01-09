Kano Auto Crash Claims 11 Lives

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Twelve people lost their lives, while 26 sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal auto crash that occurred yesterday morning along Gaya-Wudil Road in Kano State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Kano, Mr. Zubairu Mato, informed journalists yesterday that eight male adults, one female adult and three male children died in the incident.

He explained that the accident involved a Golf 3 car and Hiace (Hummer) with registration BBR 690 AA and KTG 467 YG, saying 38 passengers were involved in the auto crash.

According to him, the accident was as a result of speed violation, explaining that 26 people sustained various degrees of injuries, which comprise 11 male adults, four female adults, six male and three female children.

The commander also revealed that the corpses and injured victims have been conveyed to Gaya General Hospital in Kano.

Mato urged motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations, advising drivers to always ensure the safety of their passengers.